Leeds roadworks congestion prompts bus changes
Congestion due to major roadworks in West Yorkshire has prompted a bus company to make a number of changes to its timetables.
Arriva said schemes in Leeds and Huddersfield had led to a "significant worsening" of bus journey times.
The operator said it was having to add running time to some routes to reflect the impact of congestion.
Leeds City Council has previously said congestion was "unavoidable" during the roadworks.
Work to pedestrianise City Square in Leeds has had a major impact and Arriva said traffic volumes on Whitehall Road had increased by a "staggering 39%".
"We've also had some impactful roadworks on Leeds Road in Huddersfield which have severely impacted 202/203 and 229, and at City Square in Leeds which have affected our services 200/201 and 202/203," the company said.
Arriva said its drivers often worked on more than one route a day which meant delays affected its whole network.
"Whilst we have some resilience in our timetables, the level of congestion on some routes is delaying us by up to 30 minutes, which far exceeds the level of contingency we have built in."
The company said the new timetable would show longer journey times on some routes.
"It is sadly now more reflective of our recent experiences battling through the traffic," the company said.
Leeds City Council said it accepted roadworks like the City Square scheme caused disruption, but said they were necessary.
"We have done work to try and minimise the disruption these works will have, but no matter the amount of planning there will be some congestion," the authority said.
Arriva has also removed some routes in West Yorkshire towns, which it said no longer met the criteria for funding support.
"This has meant that some evening trips on services 250 and 271 will no longer run, and the 261 will no longer run between Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike (it will still run between Heckmondwike, Mirfield and Huddersfield)," it said.
