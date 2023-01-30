Leeds: Tributes paid to man killed in Belle Isle tipper truck collision
The family of a pedestrian who died after being hit by a tipper truck in West Yorkshire last week have paid tribute to "a gentle soul".
Uroy Randal, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Belle Isle, Leeds, on Wednesday afternoon.
In a statement, Mr Randal's family said he was a "kind" man who "wouldn't hurt a fly".
West Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information, to get in touch.
Officers were called to reports of a collision in Blakeney Road at about 17:30 GMT on Wednesday 25 January, according to the West Yorkshire force.
A Renault tipper truck had collided with a pedestrian who was later identified as Mr Randal, officers said.
In their statement, members of Mr Randal's family said: "Uroy was a kind and gentle soul who loved animals, especially cats and dogs.
"He kept himself to himself and loved listening to music.
"He lived on his own so, if anyone has any information that can help the police in their inquiries, please contact them."
