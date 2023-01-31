Huddersfield: Cat stuck up tree for four days evades rescue
- Published
A cat stuck up a tree in West Yorkshire has managed to evade rescue by firefighters for four days.
The pet remains high in the tree in woods behind Longley Community Sports Club, near Huddersfield.
Crews from West Yorkshire Fire Service spent two hours trying to save the animal on Monday by using a drone, a 34ft (10.5m) ladder and a rope.
But they were unable to reach the cat and a spokesperson urged people not to put themselves at risk to rescue pets.
Firefighters were called in to help at about 11:45 GMT because the RSPCA was "extremely busy" and could not send an officer to help, a fire service spokesperson said.
Station manager Damian Cameron said: "I'm afraid we were unable to get the cat down.
"We tried coaxing it down to where we could reasonably gain access, tried using food but it was just too high and it began to climb further up when we made any attempts to get closer.
"A drone was used to see if the noise would persuade it down, with no success."
The female cat's owners said firefighters had done everything they could to help and they would monitor the situation during the next day.
