M1 in West Yorkshire closed southbound after three-lorry crash
The M1 remains closed southbound near Wakefield after an earlier crash involving three lorries.
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway between junctions 39 and 40 on Tuesday morning.
A passenger in one of the lorries was found to be seriously hurt and received medical treatment at the scene, according to West Yorkshire Police.
National Highways warned drivers to expect delays and a diversion route has been put in place.
The southbound carriageway will remain shut between junctions 39 and 40 while police carry out a collision investigation, a spokesperson for National Highways said.
The motorway was closed in both directions immediately following the crash, but the northbound carriageway has now reopened.
