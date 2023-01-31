Police hunt Wakefield gang who smashed house and car windows
CCTV images have been released by detectives hunting a gang of armed men who attacked a house and two cars with golf clubs.
The pictures show three hooded men outside a property in Noble Road, Wakefield, on 27 January.
West Yorkshire Police said the gang smashed the windows of a house and two vehicles before driving away in a dark blue Vauxhall Astra.
Anyone who recognises the men is asked to contact police.
The three males are described as being of medium build and wearing dark coloured clothing.
One of the group is believed to have been wearing tracksuit bottoms, which had a light-coloured stripe down the side of the leg.
