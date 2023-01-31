Leeds canal body confirmed as 86-year-old man
An elderly man whose body was found in a canal in Leeds more than two weeks ago has been identified.
Peter James Stewart, 86, from Leeds, was discovered in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near Bramley Fall Woods, in Leeds, on 15 January.
Police have confirmed his identity following a number of appeals for information.
The West Yorkshire force said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Officers had previously released images of the clothing and shoes worn by Mr Stewart, who was found with a single key and a 30-year-old map book in his pockets.
