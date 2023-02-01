Castleford crash: A1M closed after tanker overturns
The A1M in West Yorkshire is closed in both directions after a tanker turned over and blocked both carriageways.
The road is shut near Castleford between junction 41 at Ferrybridge and junction 42 at South Milford.
Hazardous material could be leaking from the vehicle, police have warned, and drivers have been asked to keep windows and doors closed.
The crash took place on the southbound carriageway and a diversion has been put in place, National Highways said.
