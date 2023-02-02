A1(M) remains closed for clean-up 24 hours after tanker overturns
Part the A1(M) in West Yorkshire remains shut 24 hours after a tanker carrying a hazardous substance crashed.
Northbound between junction 40 (Hull) and junction 42 (Lumby) and southbound between junctions 42 and 41 is expected to stay closed for most of Thursday.
The driver was taken to hospital after the tanker overturned on the southbound carriageway at 07:40 GMT on Wednesday.
National Highways said the clean-up operation had been complicated by the presence of the hazardous substance.
A spokesperson said: "Emergency barrier repairs and resurfacing work cannot take place until all of the hazardous material has been removed.
"Safety is our first priority and every effort is being made to complete this operation in the safest possible manner.
"Due to the nature of this complex clean-up work, the road is expected to remain closed through most of Thursday."
National Highways said the HGV had been recovered and that diversions for drivers had been put in place.
