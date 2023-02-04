Leeds-Huddersfield rail passengers face further disruption
- Published
Rail passengers wanting to travel between Leeds and Huddersfield have been warned of renewed disruption.
Work to create longer platforms at Morley station resumes on Saturday 4 February and is scheduled to continue for nine days, Network Rail said.
Trains would still run between Leeds and Huddersfield, but via Wakefield, a spokesperson added.
Network Rail said passengers travelling between Huddersfield and Leeds should check before they travel.
Morley station is being relocated about 240ft (73m) from its current position to allow for longer platforms, the firm said.
As the work to lay foundations begins, some services between Huddersfield, Brighouse and Leeds would be replaced by buses for passengers travelling to intermediate stations, it added.
Rob Warnes, a development director for train operator Northern, said: "We're working hard to keep everybody moving while the station is closed, with plenty of colleagues on hand to help throughout."
Network Rail said the TransPennine route upgrade would provide space for "faster, more frequent and greener trains", with more seats available for passengers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.
