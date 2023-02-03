Birstall crash: Man arrested after passenger killed as car hits wall
- Published
A man has died after the car he was travelling in smashed into a wall.
The man, in his thirties, was one of five people in a black Volkswagen Golf which crashed in Bradford Road, Birstall, at about midnight on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The other four people were taken to hospital, one having sustained serious injuries.
A police spokesperson said the 25-year-old driver of the car had been arrested in connection with the incident.
The force said the car had been travelling from Dewsbury towards Gomersal when it crashed near to the junction with Musgrave Street.
Officers have appealed for information or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.