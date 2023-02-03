Leeds student nurse to face trial on hospital bomb charge
- Published
A student nurse accused of taking a homemade pressure cooker bomb to the Leeds hospital where he worked is to stand trial later this year.
Mohammad Farooq, 27, was said to have the device outside the maternity ward of St James's Hospital on 20 January.
He is also alleged to have plotted a terrorist attack at an RAF base in Yorkshire.
Following a hearing at the Old Bailey a trial date was set for 16 October at Sheffield Crown Court.
Prosecutors allege Mr Farooq was inspired by radical Islam and chose the RAF target because of online encouragement to carry out a "lone wolf" attack at the site.
He is said to have carried out online research and then "hostile reconnaissance" of the military base on January 10 and 18.
He is charged with one count of engaging in conduct with the intention of committing acts of terrorism between 12 July 2022 and 20 January 2023.
Mr Farooq is also charged with possessing an explosive substance - namely a viable bomb containing about 30lb (13.7kg) of a homemade low-explosive mixture and a length of pyrotechnic fuse.
His actions at the hospital, where he was due to work a shift, are not alleged to have been motivated by terrorism but by a grudge towards another member of staff.
He faces a further count of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on the same date.
Mr Farooq, who appeared via video link, has been remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance on 7 July.
