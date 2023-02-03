Drunk Leeds Bradford Airport passenger assaulted staff and police
- Published
A drunk passenger who attacked staff at Leeds Bradford Airport has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Robert Smith, 45, of Lawns Green, New Farnley, Leeds, was turned away from his flight to Tenerife on 18 May 2022.
Police said he attacked airport staff and headbutted a detective in the face before he was taken into custody.
He was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, and ordered to pay his victims compensation at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Jet2 staff saw Smith knock over a stool in an airport bar as he walked towards the gate following a final call for the 16:20BST flight to the Canaries.
He denied being drunk and was allowed through to the gate, but was stopped after bumping into glass panels on his way towards boarding.
Headbutted detective
When told he could not board the plane, Smith attacked staff and had to be restrained by bar staff and other passengers.
He headbutted the detective after being handcuffed and had to be taken to the police van in a wheelchair, after leg restraints were also used.
Smith admitted two counts of common assault and one count of assaulting an emergency services worker.
Phil Ward, managing director at Jet2.com, said: "Disruptive passenger behaviour can lead to very serious consequences such as banning orders and financial penalties, and as this case proves, severe court action."
Sgt Anne Haydock from West Yorkshire Police said disruptive behaviour "can be a potential risk to the safety of the aircraft and can also result in aircraft diversions that cause significant inconvenience and cost".
Smith was ordered to do 250 hours of community service and pay compensation of £120 to each of his victims.
