Lauren Howe murder: Charlie Booth convicted of killing partner

Charlie BoothWest Yorkshire Police
Charlie Booth will be sentenced on 9 February

A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner at their home in West Yorkshire.

Charlie Booth, 27, attacked Lauren Jade Howe, 26, at a house in Tennis Way, Baildon, on 24 July last year.

Ms Howe was found injured when officers were called to the property. She was taken to hospital where she later died.

A jury found Booth, of Albert Road, Saltaire, guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict at Leeds Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police
Lauren Howe died after the attack in July 2022

