Wakefield sculpture trail artwork unveiled
Artwork set to feature in a new sculpture trail celebrating Wakefield's heritage has been unveiled.
Wakefield Council has been awarded over £1m of government funding to deliver free outdoor public art.
The trail, featuring sculptures by five British artists, will begin at Westgate station and will end at the Hepworth Wakefield art museum.
Wakefield is the birthplace of renowned artists Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore.
The individual works aim to reflect the district's heritage and will be displayed at key points across the city.
The trail will take visitors on a journey from the station via Wakefield One, the cathedral precinct, the Springs and the West Yorkshire History Centre before reaching the Hepworth.
One of the sculptures, to sit outside the history centre, has been designed by Annie Morris, whose work encompasses sculpture, tapestry, painting and drawing.
"Wakefield is a very special place to me as I had my first museum solo show at Yorkshire Sculpture Park in 2021," the artist told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"For me, Wakefield is an area bound together by a cultural consciousness, which is reflected in the strong sense of community, belonging and togetherness."
Michael Graham, the council's cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said they were delighted to have work by internationally-renowned artists on display.
"Our district already has an amazing heritage of sculpture and I know that this new sculpture trail will give a real sense of pride in our fascinating history and heritage and connect key points of the city together."
He said the pieces were striking and he could not wait to see them brought to life in the city centre.
Other sculptures will include Gathering by Halima Cassell and Amazonian Caiman God by Jason Wilsher-Mills, who was born in the city.
The project is funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
The sculptures are expected to be in place by the summer.
