Yorkshire Ambulance service warning as staff prepare to walk-out
- Published
Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has said services will be "severely disrupted" as staff take further industrial action later.
Staff who are members of Unison will walk out at 10:00 GMT in their continuing dispute over pay and conditions.
Nick Smith, director of operations at YAS, urged people to only call 999 for serious or life-threatening incidents.
About 3,000 of the service's 7,000 staff are members of Unison.
They will take action from 10:00 GMT until 22:00 and it comes after YAS workers who are members of the GMB union walked out on Monday.
Mr Smith said YAS had a number of contingency plans in place, but said: "Services will be severely disrupted, with the likelihood of delays in emergency responses and telephone calls to 999 and NHS 111 being answered.
"We will be here for those who really need us, but you should only call 999 when someone is in a life-threatening or very serious condition as we prioritise our responses."
Unison has said the government must stop "pretending the strikes will simply go away" and engage in talks, pointing to settlements reached between health unions and the governments in Scotland and Wales.
"Dialogue can achieve great things," Unison head of health Sara Gorton said.
"Rishi Sunak says his door is open but without an invite to that mythical negotiating table, NHS staff have no choice but to go on striking."
She said staff were desperate to get back to work, but were "equally determined to secure the pay rise that'll help put the NHS in a much better place".
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the health secretary had made it clear he wanted to continue "discussing with unions what is fair and affordable".
"He continues to urge unions to call off strikes and engage in a constructive dialogue about the Pay Review Body Process for the coming year," they added.
Friday's action will impact all YAS services, including its frontline emergency ambulances and 999 call handling, non-emergency Patient Transport Service and NHS 111.
Mr Smith said during previous strike days the public had "generally responded" as they had asked them to do regarding when to call for an ambulance.
"This means that more limited frontline resources can be used for those most in need," he explained.
YAS provides services across Yorkshire and North and North East Lincolnshire.
