Nic Biddle named as Birstall fatal wall crash victim
A man who died in a single-car crash in Kirklees has been named as "gentle giant" Nic Biddle.
The 37-year-old was a passenger in a VW Golf which collided with a stone wall on Bradford Road, Birstall, in the early hours of 3 February.
Mr Biddle was one of five people injured when the car crashed, with the driver later being arrested.
Mr Biddle's family said he had a "beautiful soul" and "loved life, loved his kids, his family and his friends".
The driver of the Golf, a 25-year-old, who was arrested in connection with the incident, had been bailed pending further inquiries, West Yorkshire Police said.
