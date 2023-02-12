Community to tackle Marsden Moor rhododendron invaders
People are being invited to help remove an invading plant on West Yorkshire moorland later.
The National Trust is holding its first community day of the year at Marsden Moor to cut back rhododendron bushes.
The plant quickly spreads across the valley sides and thick foliage stops native plants from growing.
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, a Special Protected Area and a special Area of Conservation.
National Trust Ranger Francesca Bray said: "We couldn't do what we do without the help of local people."
She said they hoped to see some new volunteers alongside those who have been helping them for several years.
"We always make sure to have a bit of fun in these sessions as well as explaining how they fit into our wider conservation plans."
Ms Bray said anyone was welcome to have a go at rhododendron bashing, but said there was a short walk to the site and advised people to dress appropriately.
She added there were no facilities once they got on the moorland.
"We'd advise bringing lots of water and lunch and we definitely recommend bringing something warm to drink."
Volunteers are asked to meet rangers by the cattle grid near to Blakely Reservoir at 10:00 GMT and people should park on Binn Lane and walk to the meeting point.
