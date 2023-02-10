Turkey-Syria earthquake: Bradford vigil remembers disaster victims
- Published
A vigil has been held in Bradford to show solidarity with those affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquake.
Some of those taking part in the event in Centenary Square said they had lost relatives in Monday's disaster.
More than 21,000 people have died following the earthquake and the aftershocks which have followed.
Mayor Martin Love said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives and the destruction now faced by survivors of this horrific disaster."
During the vigil, participants stood in silence, reflecting on the tragedy.
Hassan, who was originally from Syria but now lives in Bradford, told the BBC his cousin's two sons, aged 10 and eight, were among the dead.
He said: "I am very sad. Conditions are very bad.
"Somebody lost 15 people from his family - all his family died."
Councillor Love extended his condolences to all those affected and he thanked people in Bradford for their response to the disaster.
"Bradford district residents are known for being very generous," he said.
"It's therefore no surprise that local community groups, as well as national groups, are already mobilising to help in terms of fundraising and aid."
