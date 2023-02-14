Kim Leadbeater MP warns against closing Batley Baths
- Published
The proposed closure of a leisure centre in Batley would pile more pressure on the NHS, an MP has warned.
Permanently shutting Batley Baths would reduce opportunities for people to keep fit and healthy, said the town's Labour MP Kim Leadbeater.
The baths, Deighton Sports Arena in Huddersfield and the pool at Colne Valley Leisure Centre temporarily shut in December due to rising energy costs.
Kirklees Council began a consultation on the site's future on Monday.
Ms Leadbeater said it would be "very short-termist" to close leisure centres.
'Heart of community'
"All we're doing is setting ourselves up for problems further down the line which is going to result in people needing the NHS more than ever and as we all know the NHS is in a really difficult situation," she said.
Plans by Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL), the contractor which runs the facilities for the council, would see Batley Baths permanently closed due to its ageing condition.
Deighton Sports Arena would reopen with a limited capacity and Colne Valley swimming pool would resume operating as before the temporary closure.
The council is expected to confirm a financial rescue package, which could exceed £6m, to keep leisure centres operating.
Ms Leadbeater said campaigners were "desperately trying to save" the baths, which she said were "at the heart of the community" and vital for local people's physical and mental wellbeing.
She said she had sympathy for the council and KAL who faced some "very challenging" decisions.
Paul Davies, the council's cabinet member for corporate services, said: "We won't know the full and final extent of the support package until all councillors have voted on the full council budget in March."
He said the support would give KAL the option of reopening some facilities, but said "serious challenges" remained.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.