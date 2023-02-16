Happy Valley theme holiday lures TV drama's fans to Calderdale
Dozens of people have booked Happy Valley touring holidays in Calderdale following the success of the drama, a travel agency has said.
The final episode of the BBC One series, set in the Calder Valley, aired to an average audience of 7.5 million.
A holiday firm has created a five-day tour of filming locations and the wider area in response to demand from fans.
Sunderland-based Tates Travel said 40 people had booked a place on the tour since it was launched last week.
Lisa Halliday, a partner at the firm, said the £339 per person tour had received so many bookings the company was looking to add more dates.
The holiday includes a visit to Hebden Bridge, day trips to Halifax and Haworth and a journey on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.
"Happy Valley showed the area in a very good light, the surrounding countryside was beautiful, coupled with it being such a great programme," said Ms Halliday.
She believes people are more interested in booking holidays in the UK since the pandemic and said many customers wanted to visit places linked to their favourite shows.
"It's a cult thing, people want to go to visit places that are very current on TV," she said.
"All of us in the office watched Happy Valley, it was very good, I watched all three series over a weekend."
Hebden Bridge councillor Sarah Courtney said that "overall the series is really good" for the district.
Ms Courtney, who lives near the house used as Sgt Catherine Cawood's home in the series, said the area welcomed fans but urged visitors to be considerate to residents.
She said the area had been busier than usual during half-term, with sightseers taking photos outside key locations used in the series.
"People who live here are quite positive about it, it's fun to watch and recognise the places. We welcome the tourism," she said.
"But we do have issues with parking [in Hebden Bridge], we are a narrow valley with a single road going through it. We really encourage people to come by public transport."
