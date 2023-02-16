Huddersfield: Woman charged with attempted murder of three children
A woman has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of three children at a house in Huddersfield.
A four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries at the house in Walpole Road on 6 February.
A 34-year-old woman, who was also treated for injuries, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.
She appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.
The woman will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on 21 February.
The three children were treated for their injuries at Leeds General Infirmary and are currently recovering.
The two-year-old boy was the most seriously hurt, while the three-month-old baby and four-year-old girl were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
