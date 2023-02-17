West Yorkshire puppy death linked to illegal dog fighting
- Published
Fatal injuries inflicted on a puppy whose body was found in West Yorkshire are thought to be the result of illegal dog fighting, the RSPCA has said.
The dog, believed to be about eight months old, was found by a member of the public near Wainstalls on Monday.
The Akita-type puppy had suffered around 50 puncture wounds and a large injury to one ear, the RSPCA said.
Dog fighting was outlawed in the UK in 1835, but still goes on today, the animal welfare charity added.
RSPCA inspector Demi Hodby described the discovery as "distressing", adding that the injuries inflicted on the black and white puppy were "shocking and appalling".
"We don't know how long the puppy may have been suffering in this terrible state before he was found," she said.
"At this stage, we think he may have been dumped because his owner didn't want to take him to a vet to get his injuries treated.
"Although we think the more likely scenario is that he has been fighting deliberately with another dog."
The charity appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.