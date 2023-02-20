Yorkshire Ambulance Service warns of 999 delays as staff strike
People are being urged to call 999 for life-threatening or very serious incidents only during strike action.
Nearly 1,400 Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) workers who are members of the GMB union walked out at 18:00 GMT in their continuing dispute with the government over pay and conditions.
YAS said during the action it might only send ambulances "where there is an immediate risk to life".
The union accused ministers of "leaving NHS workers and the public to suffer".
The industrial action follows previous GMB walkouts in December and January and strikes by YAS staff who are members of other unions.
Paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers were among those taking action over a 4% pay increase proposed by the government.
YAS said about 1,370 of its workforce of 7,000 were members of the GMB.
Exemptions had been agreed with the union to ensure YAS can respond to life-threatening cases.
Nick Smith, the ambulance service's executive director of operations, said: "Ambulances will still be able to respond during the strike, but this will only be where there is an immediate risk to life."
He warned there might be no response or a significant delay to less serious calls during the action and patients could be asked to make their own way to hospital if it was safe for them to do so.
Thousands of GMB members at seven other ambulance services in England and Wales are also taking action.
Rachel Harrison, the union's national secretary, said: "Ministers seem to think GMB members will be fobbed off by pretending this year's cost of living crisis hasn't happened. They are wrong.
"The government could easily get these strikes suspended, so why are they leaving NHS workers and the public to suffer?"
She said the government should talk with the unions and "make a decent offer".
Health Secretary Steve Barclay has pointed to warnings from the Bank of England against pay increases due to inflation.
"I have held constructive talks with the trade unions on pay and affordability and continue to urge them to call off the strikes," he said.
"It is time for the trade unions to look forward and engage in a constructive dialogue."
