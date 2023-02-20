Huddersfield stabbing: Murder investigation after teenager dies
Three arrests have been made following the death of a 17-year-old boy in a "targeted" stabbing in Huddersfield, police have said.
Officers were called to reports of a collapsed male in Kings Mill Lane shortly before 04:00 GMT on Monday.
He was taken to hospital where he later died, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 14-year-old boy, a 37-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested following the incident. Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
The boy and man remain in custody after initially being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The 19-year-old woman was arrested on Monday afternoon in connection with the incident.
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "Officers are carrying out a number of fast-moving enquiries following a very serious incident in Huddersfield today in which a young man has lost his life.
"We do believe the attack was targeted and are continuing to hold two males in custody for questioning in what has now become a murder enquiry."
Mr Weekes said officers would like to speak to witnesses, including those who may have noticed other suspicious activity in the Kings Mill Lane area from about 03:40 GMT to 04:00.
The force said patrols had been stepped up in the area, as specially-trained officers supported the victim's family.
A cordon around the scene remained in place, it added.
