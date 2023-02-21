Police investigate possible Morley shooting after car damaged
Police are investigating a possible shooting after a damaged rear windscreen was found in a Leeds street.
Officers were called to reports of two cars ramming each other in Rooms Lane, Morley, at about 17:45 GMT on Monday, before driving away.
When police arrived a car window was found at the scene showing damage "consistent with a firearm discharge".
West Yorkshire Police appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
The force said the initial incident involved a white estate and a black 4x4 vehicle "which had rammed each other".
The vehicles left the scene in opposite directions - the white car onto Victoria Road and the 4x4 towards Gelderd Road.
Det Insp Dan Bates said: "While the windscreen found at the scene shows damage which is believed to be consistent with a firearm discharge, we have not yet established where or when that damage was caused.
"We recognise that an incident like this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people."
