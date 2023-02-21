Leeds Town Hall: Cleaners scale scaffolding to spruce up landmark
Specialist cleaners are set to scale scaffolding to remove years of dust and grime from inside Leeds Town Hall.
The spring clean is part of a revamp of the building's Victoria Hall, to prepare some of its original and ornate features to be repainted.
These include two statues of angelic figures playing gilded trumpets and hundreds of gold stars which line the blue ceiling above the main stage.
The clean-up is part of a wider project to renovate the Victorian town hall.
Leeds City Council said cleaners would work on scaffolding up to 50ft (15.2m) high, removing layers of grime which have built up since the building opened in 1858.
Matthew Sims, Leeds City Council's head of arts and events, said: "The Victoria Hall restoration is a true once-in-a-lifetime project where we've had the chance to rediscover so many beautiful features that were part of the original vision for this unique performance space.
"Because opportunities to access the highest points of the hall have been so few and far between over the decades, inevitably that's meant a lot of dust and dirt accumulating in some of the hardest to reach areas and getting rid of that will be one of the first steps in restoring the hall to its former glory.
"Everyone at the town hall has been so excited to uncover aspects of the space that we've never seen before and it's really helped us to build a picture of how this project will connect the hall's past and future."
As part of the revamp, the hall's pipe organ has also been dismantled to be restored.
Once completed, it will allow the building to host large-scale events and concerts, generating significant income for the council.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor said: "Leeds Town Hall is one of the city's most beloved buildings and a symbol of our city's rich history and heritage.
"Preserving this iconic landmark is hugely important, not only as a tribute to the city past but as an investment in its future, ensuring that the town hall can continue to be a unique performance space Leeds can be proud of for many generations to come."
