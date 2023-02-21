North Yorkshire Police officer attempted sex in police van - court
- Published
An on-duty police officer attempted to have sex with a woman in a police van in North Yorkshire, a court has heard.
PC Christopher Hudson, 32, is accused of assaulting the woman in the car park of Stonefall Cemetery on Wetherby Road, Harrogate, on 8 February 2021.
Mr Hudson was "acting sex mad", with refusals going "in one ear and out the other", prosecutors said.
At Leeds Crown Court, Mr Hudson, of Hollin Terrace, Huddersfield, denies one count of sexual assault.
Opening the case for the prosecution, Gerald Hendron told the jury that the alleged assault occurred after Mr Hudson drove the woman in a police van to the cemetery car park, where he then attempted to persuade her into having sex in the back of the van.
The court heard it was the second time Mr Hudson had propositioned the woman after a similar attempt five days earlier.
Upon arrival at the cemetery, prosecutors told the court that Mr Hudson attempted to "set the mood" by playing RnB music on his mobile phone, which was "really weird" according to the woman.
Mr Hudson told the woman it was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to have sex in a police van, the court heard.
In her pre-recorded interview the woman told officers "there was nothing he could do to persuade me" and said she made repeated refusals.
The court heard the sexual assault charge is connected to Mr Hudson allegedly touching her "inner thigh".
The woman told police the encounter left her feeling "physically sick".
The trial continues.
