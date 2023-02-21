Teenager stabbed in face in Leeds street attack
A teenager has been left seriously injured after he was stabbed in the face in a Leeds street.
Officers were called by paramedics to Holbeck Moor Road at 13:30 GMT on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital, adding that "his injuries are not believed to be life threatening".
An underpass beneath the M621 motorway has been sealed off while a forensic examination takes place.
Detectives investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses and anyone with information about the attack to get in touch.
