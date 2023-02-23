Harley Brown: Teenagers charged with murder of Huddersfield boy
- Published
Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.
Harley Brown was found seriously injured in King's Mill Lane, Huddersfield, on Monday, and died later in hospital.
The two boys, aged 14 and 16, were due to appear before Leeds magistrates later, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old man have been released on bail pending further inquiries, the force added.
A 17-year-old girl and 19-year-old woman, who were also arrested in connection with the case, have been released on bail.
A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action taken.
In a statement Harley's family said he would be remembered for his "loving personality, beautiful smile and cheeky sense of humour".
"Harley's mother, two sisters, brother, niece, family and all his friends are deeply saddened," they said.
"He will be deeply missed by us all. He had so much potential, we wish he was given more time."
