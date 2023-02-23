Halifax: Driver dies after collision with bank building

Scene of collisionGoogle
West Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses to the collision to get in touch

A 72-year-old man has died after the car he was driving hit a bank building in Halifax, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to the Halifax bank in Market Street shortly before 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The man was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The force has appealed for witnesses but said "early indications suggest the vehicle [a grey Audi A3] rolled into the building".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.