Bradford Odeon: Fire crews tackle blaze at former cinema
Fire crews have tackled a blaze at Bradford's former Odeon cinema.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the site on Thornton Road just after 10:40 GMT.
The service said it had two fire engines from Bradford and one each from Odsall and Cleckheaton along with an aerial appliance from Leeds on site.
Bradford Live, which is redeveloping the site, said the blaze was contained to the roof of the south turret and nobody had been injured.
Lee Craven, director of Bradford Live, said: "A fire broke out this morning in the roof space below the dome of the south turret.
"Fortunately, the fire was localised and has been contained by the fire service, who arrived promptly on the scene."
He said the blaze had been extinguished and would provide a further update later.
The building opened as a cinema in 1930, but has been empty since it closed in 2000.
A campaign to save it from demolition followed and in 2013 the council acquired the site.
Bradford Live was awarded a contract to redevelop the building as a live music venue, with a capacity of 4,000, in 2014.
The redevelopment began in 2021 and is due to be completed in 2024.
