Sam Melia: Yorkshire far-right organiser charged with hate crimes
The regional organiser of a far-right group has been charged with stirring up racial hatred.
Sam Melia, 33, from Leeds, is also accused of encouraging or assisting racially aggravated criminal damage between 2019 and 2021.
Mr Melia is the Yorkshire organiser of Patriotic Alternative, which has held protests in Hull, Cottingham and Skegness over plans to house asylum seekers.
He is due to appear in court in July.
Mr Melia is alleged to have stirred up racial hatred by publishing electronic versions of a series of stickers which were "threatening, abusive or insulting" between 25 April 2019 and 18 April 2021.
He is also charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting racially aggravated criminal damage by distributing material for Hundred Handers, an anti-immigration white nationalist group, during the same period.
Mr Melia is due before Leeds Crown Court on 10 July and is scheduled to stand trial on 15 January.
He was charged following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
