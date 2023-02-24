Ukraine invasion: Mother tells of arduous journey from war
A mother who fled Ukraine while she was heavily pregnant has thanked a West Yorkshire family who have welcomed her into their home.
Daniella, 24, walked 25km (15.5 miles) from war-torn Ukraine to Romania to give birth at the start of the Russian invasion a year ago.
She fled to the UK with her grandmother and new-born child and has since been living with a host family in Honley.
"I feel easier. I feel like I have safe space now. It's brilliant," she said.
Daniella made the initial journey when she was eight months pregnant and lived in Romania for a short time with just the clothes on her back.
"It just happened in one day and people don't have plans, you just need to leave," she said.
"When Elizabeth was born it was difficult because I don't have family. I miss my mum, dad. It was difficult."
After giving birth, she walked back into Ukraine to collect her grandmother and made the trip to Poland before seeking refuge in the UK.
Arriving in the UK, she joined Bev Playle - who volunteered herself as a sponsor family in West Yorkshire.
"There are always things on the news that get to you in the heart, and you sit there and think 'I want to be able to do something about that'," Ms Playle said.
After giving Daniella and her family space in their home, she said she had "gained more than I've given".
"Living life to the full to me means having great relationships with people. What better way than to meet other people and share a home with them?"
While living in West Yorkshire as the war rages on in her homeland, she said she eventually hopes to go back when it is safer.
"I loved my life before. My heart is in Ukraine and will always be in Ukraine," she added.
