Pedestrian killed in Leeds bus stop car crash named by police
A woman who died after a car collided with her as she stood at a bus stop in Leeds has been named by police.
Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari, 28, was killed when she was hit by a VW Golf at the Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane junction on Wednesday morning.
Another pedestrian, a man in his 40s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering in hospital.
Police said the driver, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
She had since been released on bail as enquiries continued officers said.
West Yorkshire Police said the car had been on the Armley Gyratory and then headed down Stanningley Road towards Bradford before the crash, which happened at about 08:30 GMT.
Witnesses or anyone who may have footage of the collision have been asked to come forward.
