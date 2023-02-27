Bradford police car crash causes damage to row of buildings
Two police cars have been involved in a crash that damaged a row of buildings in Bradford.
Keighley Road at Frizinghall remains closed after the collision, which took place on Monday morning, West Yorkshire Police said.
Pictures show extensive damage to the ground and first floors of a building in a parade of shops.
Police said the road has been shut in both directions while the buildings are made safe.
It is not known at this stage if anybody has been injured in the collision.
