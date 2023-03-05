Leeds sleepout: Woman who helped homeless sleeps rough for charity
A woman who helped a homeless man get off the streets has spent a night sleeping rough to raise money for the charity which supports him.
Sophie Proctor-Millard, from Cross Gates, Leeds, built up a friendship with Dale Wallwork after stopping to chat to him a few times each week.
She helped him with supplies, and when he was in hospital with pneumonia it was her he called to be by his bedside.
Ms Proctor-Millard joined five others to sleep outside on Saturday.
The group spent the night on Mr Wallwork's former pitch, outside Cross Gates Chiropody and Therapy Centre on Austhorpe Road.
Theresa Nicholson from the centre organised the event to raise money for Saint George's Crypt and St Anne's Resource Centre, two Leeds charities for the homeless.
She said: "We just felt for Dale at the time, and when he got pneumonia over Christmas we used to see him outside and get him coffees and sandwiches and things.
"We have previously done work at the crypt, doing chiropody for the homeless and things. We want to do all we can to help".
The group have raised more than £500 so far but are hoping to keep fundraising throughout the year.
Mr Wallwork, 40, said he ended up on the streets after his relationship broke down, and the Cross Gates community - including Ms Proctor-Millard and Ms Nicholson - and St George's Crypt saved his life.
He said the charity event meant so much to him, and the women who slept outside now had a new-found experience of what it might be like to be homeless.
"I went down for the evening to see them," he said. "I didn't stay the night, I just wanted to give my support and to say thank you to the girls, especially to Theresa who organised the event.
"Homeless people get a bad press, a lot of people think they are begging for drugs or alcohol or something, but there are genuine people out there who need genuine help."
He said Ms Proctor-Millard had become a good friend, and the pair now speak to each other regularly on the phone.
Ms Proctor-Millard said: "Earlier this year, Dale was so poorly he went to A&E and was diagnosed with pneumonia and a blood clot on his right lung.
She said he called her, frightened, and asked her to join him at hospital.
"He said 'I'm dying can you come and sit with me? I've got nobody', so I went to St James's and sat with him for quite a few hours."
After two weeks in hospital, he was discharged to St George's Crypt, and he is now being supported by the charity.
"St George's Crypt have saved my life," he said.
"They re-housed me and I'm in a lovely four-bedroom property with guys who have been in the same situation as myself, and we are now working on being rehabilitated into society.
"We go down there two days a week and volunteer, we clean the crypt, they feed us meals, they are getting us back and ready for life.
"It is a wonderful place, it helps a lot of diverse people, and I was made to feel very welcome."
