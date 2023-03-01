Batley: Yusuf Sacha jailed for 12 child sex offences
- Published
A "community figurehead" who subjected three children to a string of sexual offences has been jailed for 15 years.
Yusuf Sacha, 69, of Broomsdale Road, Batley, was found guilty of 12 offences, including rape, indecent assault and indecency with a child.
The offences took place between 1979 and 1985, Leeds Crown Court heard during his trial in January.
The crimes emerged in 2019 when one of his victims reported to police the abuse she had suffered as a child.
Sacha was subsequently arrested and charged in 2021.
At his trial he was convicted of one count of rape, two of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child against one victim.
In relation to the second victim, he was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and two of indecency with a child.
He was also convicted of three indecent assaults and one count of indecency with a third child.
As part of his sentence, Sacha must also serve an extra year on extended licence.
Victims' bravery
Speaking after sentencing, Det Ch Insp Ian Thornes said the police welcomed his sentence for "very serious sexual offences committed against highly vulnerable child victims who had no chance of defending themselves from him".
"In committing these awful offences he abused his status as a community figurehead and the trust that brought him in the most appalling way," he added.
"We can only assume that, in his arrogance, he must have assumed his victims would not have the courage to speak out.
"Instead their bravery in coming forward has exposed his offending and allowed authorities to bring a serial child sex offender to justice."
