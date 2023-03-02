Leeds man jailed for repeatedly raping teenage girl
A man who repeatedly raped and sexually abused a vulnerable teenage girl in Leeds has been jailed for 17 years.
Stephen Scholes, 55, denied four counts of rape and four of assault by penetration on a woman over 16, but was convicted at Leeds Crown Court.
He attacked his victim in a "prolonged ordeal" after plying her with alcohol in January 2020, police said.
After serving his sentence, Scholes will be subject to a three-year extended licence period.
He will also placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Scholes had denied the allegations when he was arrested but officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit secured forensic evidence linking him to the offences.
His phone revealed he had filmed his victim during the abuse.
Victim's courage praised
After he was sentenced on Tuesday, Det Ch Insp Sarah Lambert said: "Scholes was responsible for a horrendous catalogue of abuse against this vulnerable young girl who he had plied with alcohol and lured back to the address on false pretences.
"His actions were an appalling breach of trust and understandably left the victim very badly traumatised."
She said despite the evidence he had "arrogantly" chosen to put his victim through the additional ordeal of a trial.
"We must recognise the courage she has shown throughout the investigation and the court process that has resulted in Scholes being convicted," the officer added.
