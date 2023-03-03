World Book Day: Boy, 8, dresses as rugby hero Rob Burrow
- Published
A schoolboy has been praised by his rugby league hero Rob Burrow after he dressed up as him for World Book Day.
Alfie, eight, donned his Leeds Rhinos kit in honour of the club's former player and took a copy of his book to school in Earby, Lancashire.
Among hundreds of messages of praise, Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, said: "Hope you had a great day Alfie. Thank you for sharing my story."
Mum, Jackie, said her rugby-mad son was "totally obsessed".
She said Alfie, who plays for West Craven Warriors, was constantly watching YouTube videos of Burrow in action.
"There's a clip, I don't know how many times we've seen it and Rob runs nearly the full length of the pitch and scores a try and ducks under someone's arm, and he's totally obsessed with it," she said.
"For Christmas he got a shirt with Burrow 7 which is on his bedroom wall. I think it's Rob's size that stands out to him and why he sees him as such an inspiration."
Rob, 40, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years after retiring from a 17-year career.
He spent his entire career with Leeds Rhinos, making over 400 appearances between 2001 and 2017, and is one of the most successful rugby league players in the sport's history.
The picture of Alfie dressed as Rob was shared by the Rugby League Fan Club Facebook page and has received more than 8,000 likes.
Hundreds of people have commented, praising Alfie's choice of World Book Day hero.
One said: "Fabulous - what a great kit and to think of Rob, what a lovely young man you are."
Another comment from a teacher, read: What a fantastic idea... As I teacher I would have loved to use this to inspire my students."
Alfie's mum said they had been overwhelmed by the messages.
"The response from the rugby community has been amazing."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.