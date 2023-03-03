Chapeltown murder: Ambulance flagged down in bid to save stab victim
Passers-by tried to save a dying man by taking him to hospital in their car from the scene of a stabbing in Leeds, detectives have revealed.
The group then came across an ambulance and handed the 29-year-old victim into the care of paramedics.
He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.
Detectives, who are treating the man's death on Thursday as murder, urged witnesses to the stabbing in Hamilton Avenue, Chapeltown, to contact them.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Sam Freeman said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.
"Clearly no-one deserves to have their life taken in such sudden and violent circumstances and we are determined to identify those responsible and see that they are brought to justice.
"We understand that people may have reservations about speaking to the police, but we hope they can appreciate how important it is that they come forward and assist the investigation."
He said an incident of such serious violence would cause understandable concern in the community and officers were "working to reassure people with increased operational activity to target those who carry knives".
An "extensive scene remains in place" as forensic examinations and specialist searches take place, West Yorkshire Police added.
