Somaiya Begum: Murder accused asked police about sentence - court
- Published
A man on trial for murdering his niece asked police "what the sentence was for someone in his position", a court has heard.
Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, is accused of killing Somaiya Begum at her home in Bradford, in June 2022.
The 20-year-old student's body was found wrapped in a rug on waste ground in the city, 11 days after she went missing.
Mr Khan denies murdering Miss Begum, but has admitted disposing of her body.
She had been living with another of her uncles in Binnie Street after her parents had been issued with a Forced Marriage Protection Order.
This followed her refusal to marry a cousin in Pakistan when she was 16 years old, Bradford Crown Court has heard.
Prosecutor Tom Storey read out a statement by Det Con Scott Kennedy describing Mr Khan's comments in custody after he had been arrested for Miss Begum's murder.
"(Mr Khan) asked me what the sentence for 'someone in his position' was," the officer's statement said.
"I explained murder could carry a life sentence. He went on to ask what the sentence was for the lesser offence of manslaughter.
"Again I explained that would be determined by a judge with the facts of the case taken into account.
"He asked if it was true you only serve half your sentence in prison. I said that would depend on the judge."
Jurors were shown CCTV footage of the moment prosecutors say shows Mr Khan dragging Miss Begum's body from his car and dumping it on waste ground.
The court heard the clip shows him parking on Mill Lane before getting out and pulling something long and light coloured out of the vehicle.
Josie Wright, the West Yorkshire Police analyst presenting the footage, said he could be seen dragging it to the tree line and then out of sight.
Mr Khan denies killing Miss Begum, but has admitted perverting the course of justice by disposing of her body and trying to burn her mobile phone.
The jury has heard how Miss Begum's extended family was split in two by a feud and prosecutor Jason Pitter KC said they may hear the death explained in terms of an "inappropriately named honour killing".
The trial continues.
