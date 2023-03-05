Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos star's mural vandalised
A mural painted for the rugby league legend Rob Burrow has been vandalised.
The artwork on the side of Leeds Beckett University's Student Union had brown liquid thrown at it, splattered over the Leeds Rhinos star's face.
Burrow, 40, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, two years after retiring from a 17-year career.
His father, Geoff Burrow, wrote on Twitter: "What sort of sick mind would do such a thing hey?" after the damage appeared over the weekend.
He wrote: "Sick cowards of people who haven't the guts to do this sick behaviour in public! Hide away scumbags".
Burrow spent his entire career with Leeds Rhinos, making over 400 appearances between 2001 and 2017, and is one of the most successful rugby league players in the sport's history.
The 11.5ft (3.5m) mural was painted in 2020 by street artist Akse.
It was commissioned in a collaboration between Leeds City Council, Leeds Rhinos and the BBC, and was featured in the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year that same year.
