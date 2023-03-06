Men charged over alleged £1m vehicle theft ring

Peter Hoyle, 37, of Beckhill Grove, Meanwood, Andrew Oldroyd, 48, of Wood Lane, Rothwell, Sam Oliver, 33, of Fifth Avenue, Rothwell, Adrian Stewart, 34, of Clovelly Grove, Beeston, and Edgars Uzulins, 32, of Baileys Crescent, Seacroft, have all been charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.