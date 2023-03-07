Keighley crash: Bus collides with tractor on A629 in West Yorkshire
- Published
A bus driver has been seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a tractor, police have said.
Emergency crews were called to the A629 near Keighley shortly before 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The crash happened between the Silsden and Hard Ings roundabouts, according to West Yorkshire Police.
A force spokesman said: "The male driver on the bus received serious injuries and emergency services remain at the scene."
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed two ambulances and a Hazardous Area Response Team are on scene. Yorkshire Air Ambulance is also present, it added.
Road closures are in place nearby and drivers are urged to avoid the area.
