Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow praised by PM as 'extraordinary'
Rugby league legend Rob Burrow has been praised by the prime minister as "extraordinary" as he was presented with an award for his Motor Neurone Disease (MND) campaigning.
The ex-Leeds Rhinos star was joined by his parents at Downing Street to receive the Points of Light award.
Burrow has fought to raise awareness of MND since being diagnosed in 2019.
At Monday's reception, Rishi Sunak said Burrow had done "such important work" and "been an inspiration to so many".
The PM added: "You've been absolutely extraordinary. Your story is an amazing one."
Burrow, accompanied at Downing Street by his parents Geoff and Irene, said he was accepting the award - which recognises outstanding volunteers - on behalf of the estimated 5,000 people living with MND in the UK.
He asked the prime minister "that when he stands in the House of Commons and sees his fellow MPs, that he imagines six more people behind every one of those 650 MPs, each with the worst possible diagnosis".
Burrow urged Mr Sunak to have "compassion" for all those with MND and urged him to make funding available for research into the condition "as soon as possible".
He warned the PM "time is not a luxury" for sufferers of MND.
The government pledged £50m to help find a cure and improve treatments for MND in 2021, but has been criticised over the pace at which the funding has reached researchers.
In November last year, Burrow said ministers had "blood on their hands" due to the underfunding of MND research.
'Shining a light'
Burrow is the 2,000th person to receive the Points of Light award from No 10.
Ian Gardner, head of development at the MND Association, said he was "delighted" the rugby league star's efforts had been recognised.
He told the BBC: "Since his diagnosis, Rob and his family and friends have decided to live in the spotlight to really shine a light on to Motor Neurone Disease and the devastating impact it has.
"MND is not incurable, it is just underfunded and it needs research and it needs time to develop those effective treatments and eventually develop that cure."
A BBC Breakfast documentary following Burrow and his family was honoured at the British Sports Journalism Awards on Monday.
Rob Burrow: Living With MND, a 30-minute programme which witnessed some of Burrow's most intimate and vulnerable moments, won Best Documentary at the ceremony.
