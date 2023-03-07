Chris Kamara: 'Unbelievable' to receive MBE from Prince William
Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has described receiving his MBE from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle as "unbelievable".
Kamara was honoured for services to Association Football, to anti-racism and to charity.
The 65-year-old recently revealed he had apraxia of speech, which sometimes causes difficulty in speaking.
He said he was "so pleased" to have met the Prince for the first time, asking: "Does it get any better? It's great."
Kamara played for nine English professional clubs, including Bradford City, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth, Swindon and Brentford over two decades, before going on to manage the West Yorkshire side and Stoke.
He said: "What a family occasion it has been to take my wife and my sons, Ben and Jack, to Windsor Castle to see my investiture.
"I got a letter from the prince to say congratulations and I just thanked him for that letter and he said it's well-deserved and long-overdue. Coming from His Royal Highness, that's amazing.
"We chatted football, of course. We chatted about that letter and he asked how I was, which was overwhelming that Prince William is asking me how I am."
There was a huge outpouring of support for Kamara on social media when he went public about his apraxia of speech diagnosis, saying he felt "a fraud" as a broadcaster having learned he had the condition.
He said the public support he had received since was "amazing" and "humbling".
At the same ceremony, former England and Leeds United player James Milner was made an MBE for services to Association Football and to charity.
Leeds-born Milner, 37, told PA it was "a bit nerve-racking" to get the gong from Prince William.
