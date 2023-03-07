Halifax lithium battery house fire footage prompts warning
- Published
Alarming footage showing the moment a lithium battery exploded, sparking a house fire in West Yorkshire has been released to highlight their dangers.
The video shows a homeowner in Halifax rushing downstairs after being woken by the sound of a re-charging battery popping before it explodes into flames.
Five people were taken to hospital after the incident on 24 February.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has warned people not to leave lithium batteries charging unattended.
Watch manager John Cavalier said: "While fires involving lithium batteries are common, having a video showing the violence of the fire's development is not.
"It's clear to see in the video that the fire is absolutely horrifying. None of us would want this to happen in our homes."
The fire started at about 01:00 GMT after the batteries of an electric motorbike were left on charge inside the house, according to WYFRS.
Mr Cavalier said the "popping" sound indicated the batteries were failing due to "thermal runaway", which occurs when too much heat is generated within a battery.
Within seconds it exploded and a blaze erupted, setting off the smoke alarm.
'Fires so ferocious'
All five people involved suffered smoke inhalation, with one person suffering burns to their mouth and windpipe, however none of the injuries were life-threatening, the fire service said.
The kitchen was left severely damaged from the smoke and heat.
Mr Cavalier said firefighters "frequently" attended fires involving lithium batteries, which could be found in many items.
"Any other type of fire we deal with has usually developed slowly and people are able to get out quickly.
"However, battery fires are so ferocious and spread so quickly that there isn't as much time to escape," he said.
"To help keep everyone in your family safe, don't leave lithium batteries to charge unattended, don't put them in the way of exits or in hallways and unplug chargers when the batteries are at full capacity."
He thanked the homeowner for allowing the fire service to release the video for educational purposes and added it "could help to save lives".
