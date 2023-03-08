Fire breaks out at Dewsbury textiles manufacturer

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to Ravensthorpe Mills in Dewsbury in the early hours of Wednesday morning

More than 30 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a textiles manufacturer in West Yorkshire.

Crews were called to Ravensthorpe Mills in Dewsbury at about 05:00 GMT on Wednesday.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it broke out in a warehouse, with the mill building on Huddersfield Road measuring 100m by 50m (328ft by 164ft).

Fire engines attended from Dewsbury, Mirfield, Ossett, Cleckheaton, Rastrick and Huddersfield.

