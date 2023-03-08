David Stead: Airman killed in Iraq set for street name honour
A street could be named after a West Yorkshire pilot who was killed when an RAF Hercules crashed in the Iraq war.
Flight Lieutenant David Stead, 35, from Burley in Wharfedale, died in 2005 when the plane was shot down near Baghdad.
Nine RAF personnel and one soldier died in the crash, which was at the time the largest single loss of British life in Iraq since the start of the conflict.
The street on a new housing development in Burley In Wharfedale could be named David Stead Crescent in his honour.
A Bradford Council meeting is considering the move for the street, which will be on the 475-home Sun Lane development.
The RAF pilot, who was married with two daughters, spent more than 4,000 hours in the air during his career - most of which were on the RAF Lyneham-based Hercules.
Speaking shortly after Flt Lt Stead's death, the Ministry of Defence said he was recognised as one of the most capable captains in the fleet, and his crews always showed "trust and confidence in his captaincy".
'Lasting memorial'
He was known to be straight-talking, with a devilish sense of humour, it added.
A council report said a 2002 mission in Afghanistan saw him fly to Kandahar at short notice to evacuate seriously injured casualties, including a number of children.
The move, put forward by councillor Bob Felstead, is backed by the pilot's parents, the staff and cadets of 1224 Wharfedale Squadron, the Civilian Committee and district councillors.
Mr Felstead said: "He flew numerous missions to go and rescue very seriously injured children, so I thought it'd be good to have a lasting memorial for David to recognise his service and achievements.
"It's that commitment to his duty and commitment to getting people out of a situation not of their own making - to look after people, as much as anything else."
