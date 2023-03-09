Kirklees Council agrees 4.99% council tax hike
Council tax bills in Kirklees are set to rise by the maximum permitted amount after the local authority approved its budget for 2023-24.
A 4.99% council tax rise was agreed by councillors on Wednesday.
The figure comprises a 2.99% rise in council tax, plus a further 2% increase in the adult social care levy.
Councillors also agreed savings of almost £19m and plans to use about £25m of reserves to meet an estimated funding gap of almost £43m.
Following the rise a Band A property will pay £1.09 more weekly, while a Band D property will pay an additional £1.63 a week.
The council's Labour leader Shabir Pandoor said although they had to find savings there would be additional funding for social care and children's services.
"We are still delivering services, but each service is having to make cuts to make sure we address the almost £19m blackhole we have to fill," he said.
The authority also confirmed a £6m support package for Kirklees Active Leisure after it was forced to close some leisure centres temporarily due to rising costs in December.
Mr Pandoor said: "That means we can keep the majority of our leisure centres open, we still have a long way to go and we still need to do a lot more to make sure we have a long-term plan, but that is a lifeline."
The council said it would meet its saving targets by reviewing building costs, increasing income from chargeable services and managing staff vacancies.
Budget amendments brought forward by the Conservative, Green and Liberal Democrat groups were defeated during Wednesday's meeting.
